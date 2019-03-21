The prime minister has made mess of the UK’s departure from the European Union

I do not know anyone who isn’t sick, sore and tired of the present government making a complete and utter mess of Brexit.

Something so basic has been played out, drawn out and strung out, all because the establishment are determined to deny us safe passage out of the murky waters of the doomed EU.

The PM is a national embarrassment as she now heads over to grovel at the feet of the EU bureaucrats to plead for an extension to give her more time to find a way to usurp the will of the people and subvert the decision we made in June 2016.

I find it grotesquely insulting that we are reduced as a nation to relying on foreign countries to stand up for our democratic rights and veto any such skullduggery from our mother parliament in seeking any extension to this exhausting saga.

For the sake of the nation, Mrs May must go, and dance off into the night.

Stephen Cooper, TUV councillor, Comber