The reality of a difficult decision can challenge long held beliefs

It’s easy to have an opinion on how others should live their lives, but none of us really know what we would do until faced with the reality of making a difficult decision, a decision that may challenge long held beliefs.

I’m in the fortunate position of having never faced a pregnancy as the result of rape, I’ve never received the devastating diagnosis of Fatal Foetal Abnormality, I don’t suffer from bad health, physical or mental, I am financially comfortable, have a loving husband, a supportive family and fantastic friends.

I’m lucky and I know it, but I also know that others haven’t had my good fortune.

I can be aware that people have different life experiences, some better but many worse than my own, but how can I, from my position of privilege, honestly claim that I know what I would do if I were faced with their difficult choices?

The simple answer is that I can’t and I shouldn’t assume that I can, that’s why I’ll be voting Yes on May 25th.

Elbha O’Callaghan, Rathmore, Co Kerry