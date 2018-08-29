The Siege of Derry should be made into a major feature film

As we approach the end of a successful and relatively peaceful marching season I have been reflecting on the past few weeks.

As a proud Apprentice Boy I thought the Relief Celebrations were the best I have attended in a number of years.

Tribute must be paid to the newly elected governor and vice governor and to the organising committee.

That said, for many years I have pondered over the following. Why has a major feature film not been made of the Siege of Derry?

Why has the longest siege in British and Irish history never been depicted on the big screen?

I actually asked this of one local big-name actor at a Council function. He said he had never heard it mentioned.

A leading figure in the Apprentice Boys told me that some low-key approaches had been made but came to nothing.

What an epic such a film could be — depicting bravery,treachery,deliverance and a God- fearing belief in the rightness of a cause.

Perhaps this letter can begin a debate so that someday we can watch the deeds of the Brave Thirteen in all their glory.

Russell Watton, Councillor, Progressive Unionist Party, East Londonderry