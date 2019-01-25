The UK had a fight to join the EU, now they have a fight to leave it

The UK made three applications 1961, 1967, 1973 to join the EU before succeeding, at which time Ireland joined as well.

Both Conservative and Labour leaderships were involved. In 1975 following renegotiation by Labour, the UK held a referendum 67% to 33% confirming continuing membership.

They accepted the results. I understand there is a plaque at Brussels visitors centre stating that national sovereignty is the root cause of all evil requiring a final solution of a federal union of people.

The EU’s drive is to destroy nationhood and national sovereignty, by using instruments such as free movement, mass immigration, cultural diversity, the removal of borders and the establishment of a common EU citizenship.

The UK had a fight to join; now they have a fight to leave. Surely the doors are closing fast to reclaim their national freedom.

David Barbour, Coleraine