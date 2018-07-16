There already is an Irish Sea border

As an ex long distance lorry driver I disagree completely with Ben Lowry (‘NI is still at risk of a disastrous internal UK border at Irish Sea,’ July 14)

He says: “It is a key aspect of being part of a nation that you have unfettered internal trade.”

Letters

He says a shop in Belfast can ship products to storerooms on the outskirts of the city as easily to a storeroom in Exeter. To move goods from Belfast to say Dunmurry is indeed internal, as for unfettered it might be to Dunmurry but to Exeter definitely not.

This may surprise Ben but if a shop in Belfast wishes to move goods by van or lorry to Exeter, they first have to phone a shipping company (I thought his use of the word ship when referring to moving goods from Belfast to its outskirts was a bit strange given that no ships sail that route) and book a space on a ferry to either England Scotland or Wales (I suppose Ben would use the term mainland).

The lorry and its contents would have to report to the docks up to two hours prior to sailing time, there it would be weighed and measured and a very substantial fee paid, the driver would have to produce photo ID, sometimes Dard or customs police would check contents by x-ray or physically to confirm no illicit goods, laundered fuel or farm produce is being carried.

In some cases a license is required for seed or ware potatoes and other produce, farm machinery must be clean and checked to be suitable for shipping it is not unknown for high class stolen cars to be found en route to far off countries.

During these checks, with this completed the lorry would then drive onto the ferry and be secured to the deck, with strong chains, Hence Ben’s use of the word unfettered definitely does not apply as it would to the Belfast–Dunmurry run, also such a run from Belfast to Exeter does not qualify as internal.

When the ferry docks at the other side vehicles are sometimes lined up for police or ministry etc checks. When this is completed the barrier is then lifted by the security guard.

The above scenarios are what occurs at borders all over the world. I have done it countless times at many borders.

The lorry can then travel unhindered to Exeter. If the lorry and driver wish to return to Belfast they have to go through the same scenario in reverse, including paying a substantial fee and hours waiting at the dockside.

If unionists and Ben deny this is a border then eventually someone in power in London will spell it out to them.

Peter McEvoy, Banbridge