There is a kiloton of criticism of the UK negotiation but none of the EU

Two phrases we hear endlessly from the EU are ‘cherry-picking’ and ‘you cannot have your cake and eat it’.

I would have thought the first means bargaining for your own side — it’s called ‘negotiation’. The second is just a disrespectful rejection of our opinion.

Letters to Editor

The last occasion I heard those phrases thrown about was in 1998, over the Good Friday Agreement.

Then we were told, ‘It’s the only show in town’; and sure enough, when it came to a vote, there was only one choice — like an election in a communist East Germany.

However, the oddest aspect of Brexit has been the one-sided TV coverage. Although there has been a kiloton of criticism of the UK’s negotiation, in two years I have never heard on TV or radio, a single criticism of the EU’s negotiation (or non-negotiation).

Why no tough interview of Michel Barnier or Jean Claude Juncker?

J Charles Teggart, Bangor