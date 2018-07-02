There is a kiloton of criticism of the UK negotiation but none of the EU

Why no tough interview of EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier, above, or Commission president Jean Claude Juncker?
Two phrases we hear endlessly from the EU are ‘cherry-picking’ and ‘you cannot have your cake and eat it’.

I would have thought the first means bargaining for your own side — it’s called ‘negotiation’. The second is just a disrespectful rejection of our opinion.

Letters to Editor

The last occasion I heard those phrases thrown about was in 1998, over the Good Friday Agreement.

Then we were told, ‘It’s the only show in town’; and sure enough, when it came to a vote, there was only one choice — like an election in a communist East Germany.

However, the oddest aspect of Brexit has been the one-sided TV coverage. Although there has been a kiloton of criticism of the UK’s negotiation, in two years I have never heard on TV or radio, a single criticism of the EU’s negotiation (or non-negotiation).

Why no tough interview of Michel Barnier or Jean Claude Juncker?

J Charles Teggart, Bangor