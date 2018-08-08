There is another darker side to the LGBT rainbow

Rainbow colours apparently represent love, equality and respect but nothing could be further from the truth because the LGBT rainbow has another side.

There is no mention of firms they drag through the courts and in some cases put out of business; individuals harassed and sacked, churches divided, street preachers hauled before magistrates and adoption agencies put to the wall.

As one author puts it: “Two hundred years ago you would not get far in public life if you didn’t believe in God. Now there is absolutely no chance of getting on in public life unless you bow to the LGBT agenda.”

The dwindling UUP and elements of the DUP have joined the Gadarene rush to identify with the LGBT ensign which has become a symbol of intolerance, repression and Christophobia.

The PSNI, by participation in LGBT events has thrown all semblance of impartiality out of the window.

For thousands of years all of humanity has accepted marriage as a union between one man and one woman. Hold to that view now and this collective madness will label you a bigot or cave dweller.

The LGBT lobby has cleverly presented a case based on human rights and equality.

Who would deny anyone those rights? The fact is though, that gay “marriage” is not a human right. Nor can same sex “marriage” ever be equated with heterosexual marriage. It is a myth and a physiological impossibility.

The freedom to express a contrary view without being intimidated abused and discriminated against has been stolen. It’s a massive loss of liberty.

It is time for this lobby to demonstrate some love and respect accompanied by a degree of tolerance towards those who cannot and will not accept their agenda.

Ronnie Crawford, Dromore, Co Down