There is no body of evidence showing a link between gay conversion therapy and harm

Andy Barr’s letter (‘Evidence suggests that attempts to change a person’s sexual orientation results in high levels of mental health problems,’ Feb 25) consists mainly of opinions and anecdotes rather than scientific facts.

He says, “All evidence shows that ‘gay conversion therapy’ doesn’t work and is dangerous.” This is not so.

Such a statement is invalid unless there is a body of scientific research showing a causal link between therapy and harm. There isn’t.

Two recent studies that followed people through therapy (Jones and Yarhouse; Santero et al) found that overall they benefited from the experience.

Mr Barr cites a study by a leading member of the Church of England, but this doesn’t cut the mustard.

The study was open to all, but LGBT participants applied in overwhelming numbers many times what one would expect, so that despite their small numbers in the population, they actually outnumbered heterosexuals in the study.

This enthusiasm for ‘the cause’ might also have influenced their answers to the questions.

The claim that some people were forced to have heterosexual sex should be prosecuted under existing laws, not by banning legitimate therapy (and in fact gay men are in more danger from their own partners than from “conversion therapists”.)

Dr Lisa Diamond, co-editor-in-chief of the APA Handbook of Sexuality and Psychology, has courageously stated that ‘born gay’ should be laid to rest as unscientific.

This should facilitate a mutually respectful discussion in future to establish the true facts.

Dermot O’Callaghan, Hillsborough