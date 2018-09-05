I note with some confusion the letter of Paula Bradshaw (‘Alliance has always been a party that is pro human rights,’ September 4).

She makes the astounding statement: “Alliance is a liberal party, we stand guilty as charged.”

How can a truly liberal party call for a ‘ban’ on anything? — Andrew Muir, former Alliance mayor of Bangor recently called for a ban on gay conversion therapy.

How can a truly liberal party force candidates to deny their conscience or leave the party — as in the case of enforcing support for ‘same-sex marriage’ on candidates?

Obviously there is nothing as illiberal as the illiberality of the liberal.

Brian Kennaway (Rev, ret’d), South Antrim