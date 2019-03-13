Theresa May said ‘no deal’ is better than a bad deal, and so it is

Surely it is only politicians who could make such an absurd pretence of forming a straightforward agreement for Britain to part company from the European Union.

After two plus years of negotiations, carried out between the British prime minister and representatives of the European Union, Britain is no further forward to leaving the EU.

The seventeen plus million British people who voted in a legally held referendum, which produced a majority vote, proceedings were then commenced for Britain to leave the European Union.

Yes, it can be argued that progress has been made in the negotiations, but such so-called progress will always be worthless, unless it gives Britain back its full independence the seventeen million British people voted for.

Now the Conservative Party, and in fairness a large majority of the electorate, have no wish for Jeremy Corbyn to be the next prime minister.

Two important issues arise here, the first issue is if the Conservative Party had have fairly governed the backbone of the country, ie, the British people who work for a living, they would not now have any worries of departing from the European Union.

The second important issue is that if Mr Corbyn found himself to be the next prime minister, the general consensus of opinion would be that Mr Corbyn would only last five years, whereas Britain being a full member of the European Union will last a lifetime.

It is worth remembering that it was Theresa May herself who said that a “no deal” was better than a “bad deal”.

I agreed with Theresa May. That is why I believe our British politicians should vote for a “no deal” today, and forever if necessary, for Britain to again become an independent nation, free from the clutches of the European Union.

Harry Stephenson, Kircubbin, Co Down