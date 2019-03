This Brexit deal is a bad deal and must be rejected!

Even if they drop the backstop it is bad.

We must leave on March 29.

This is what we voted for (Leave the EU).

Then we can all look forward too a much brighter future.

MPs, MLAs, and councillors who reject the will of the people I think will have some tough questions put to them as they come to the people before future elections.

Gordon Murdock, Markethill