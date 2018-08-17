Those who back MP are condoning his behaviour

As expected there are those who will continue to support Ian Paisley in any coming ‘re-call’ election that could help decide the North Antrim MP’s political future.

Those who continue supporting Mr Paisley are directly/indirectly condoning his inappropriate governmental behaviour, such behaviour that the general pubic rightly condemn.

Surely the first action Ian Paisley should have taken was to resign from the Democratic Unionist Party, which would have, to some extent at least, protected the DUP’s creditability as a political party.

Harry Stephenson, Kircubbin