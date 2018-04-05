Tom Ekin: The nonsense jargon of transparency and responsibility

The last year has revealed the nonsense of the jargon of transparency and responsibility.

Politicians and our supposed superiors talk about openness, and yet we have the civil servants admitting their concealing of the goings on in their meetings, we have senior elected representatives who can’t agree what they agreed or did not agree, we have injunctions and indeed super injunctions (are there any? We are not allowed to know).

We have accusations of underhand commercial dealings. And that’s not all!

Are these now lost in the maelstrom of misbehaviour.

We have elected representatives who tweet without thinking and then have to retract because of their lack of attention to the subject of their tweet.

All these without any real sanction

The recent high profile trial demonstrates the depths to which we have been led.

We were treated to a circus of voyeurism, and irresponsible behaviour, just like the crowds at the guillotine, who jeered at and enjoyed seeing innocent people being publicly “lynched” by the mob.

It is time that people took stock of what we have become.

Mobs don’t think, mobs don’t deliver justice, mob rule doesn’t help anyone.

Cool heads and some common sense are required.

There are at least seven people who have been badly damaged already by our prurience.

It is said that a fish rots from the head.

Are we that fish?

Tom Ekin, Belfast BT9