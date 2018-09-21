Top people must get Northern Ireland’s geography correct

On Monday September 17 we heard David Sterling, a senior Northern Ireland Civil Servant, on the BBC News postulating on the consequences of a hard border between ‘Northern Ireland and Ireland’.

And in the same news item we had Diane Dodds, DUP MEP, asserting that in any Brexit configuration the crucial issue is that Northern Ireland must leave the EU on the same terms as ‘the rest of Great Britain’!

It’s extraordinary that we should have two significant players in our petty political world with such bizarre geographical views – one of them considering Ireland to be a place over the border, and the other thinking that Northern Ireland is in Great Britain!

We ought to be thankful that neither of them is at the negotiating table.

Wes Mackey Holmes, Belfast, BT14