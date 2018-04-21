Troubles exhibition can move one to tears

I urge anyone who doubts the relevance of the Good Friday Agreement to go to Colin Davidson’s Silent Testimony exhibition at the Ulster Museum (until tomorrow, Sunday April 22).

His moving portraits of survivors and family members of those killed in the Troubles can move one to tears.

The fact that there is no indication of which “side” those portrayed were on demonstrates the futility of violence and the long-lasting legacy of the Troubles.

Huge compromises were made to bring about the Good Friday Agreement; surely our present political leaders can show some of the same generosity to each other to allow the assembly to function again.

We need a functioning assembly to deal with all the important issues of health, education, the economy and the Brexit negotiations.

Margaret Marshall, Belfast BT8