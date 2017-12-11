Unfettered access, unfettered hypocrisy

Desperate to hide the fact that the DUP gained precisely nothing by delaying the move to the next stage of UK-EU negotiations, the party’s Westminster leader Nigel Dodds is now trying to sell “unfettered access to Northern Ireland’s largest market” as some sort of success.

That was, of course, never under any threat.

Yet the whole process of Brexit consists fundamentally of depriving the UK of “unfettered access to its largest market”, namely the EU.

It is simply impossible to argue on one hand that your main objective is “unfettered access” to your “largest market”, and then on the other to pursue an objective, in Brexit, which deprives your country of precisely that!

It is small wonder, when Lady Hermon provides the true and consistent voice of Northern Ireland on this issue in the Commons, the DUP leader there resorts to callous insults rather than engaging on the issues.

His position is, after all, one of unfettered hypocrisy.

Ian James Parsley, Newtownabbey