Uniforms are not a priority for parents

It seems that the political correctness affecting Queen’s University Belfast has now crossed the road to Methodist College, which is reported to be reviewing its uniform policy in part to ensure that transgender pupils and those from religious groups feel comfortable.

What ever the merits of changing uniform to suit a mere handful of students, many parents will be asking why the Board of Governors see this as a priority rather than the school’s academic achievements.

In last year’s table of GSE results, the College finished a rather ordinary 25th. In the A level table it fell from 25th place in the previous year to 48th place.

Ronnie Crawford, Dromore, Co Down