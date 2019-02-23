Unionists acted in trust but Sinn Fein moved to the next stage in their war

Alderman Marion Smith (‘Ms Bradley, please bring in direct rule for the sake of public services,’ Feb 21) rebukes Secretary of State Karen Bradley for not bringing in direct rule.

David Trimble was right to seek an agreement and did have notable successes.

Letter to the editor

The Ulster Unionist Party’s initial acceptance of mandatory hand-cuffed powersharing was followed by the DUP.

Our unionist parties TRIED TRUST when nationalists accused them of not wanting a Fenian about the place.

I remember David Trimble saying “Lets go and test them on this” So he jumped, calling on Gerry Adams to follow. It seemed Gerry was behind looking for a parachute.

The new comforts of a dreamland bedded down even though relationships were awkward. Today we have the next Sinn Fein stage in their war, using political booby-trap planted in the powersharing agreement.

Nationalists take note, your travelling partners do not want a British unionist about the place except on republican terms.

David Barbour, Ex UUP councillor, Coleraine