Unionists await kowtowing or surrender to SF

The new secretary of state, Karen Bradley, has described next week’s re-negotiations as the last chance to resurrect the power sharing executive.

So within those 14 days, the unionist community will await with expectation just how far into the talks the DUP will acquiesce, kowtow, give in, knuckle under, agree to, capitulate, relent, surrender, yield etc, etc to the demands of Sinn Fein.

Will all the blustering of the past year be just hot air, or will the red lines merely dissipate into thin air to appease the Shinners’ demands?

William Spence, Belfast BT13