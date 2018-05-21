Unionists have seen the sort of united Ireland we can expect

I think over the last few weeks we have seen the sort of Ireland that we as unionists would get if, God forbid, we were forced into a united Ireland.

We have seen letters from nationalists trying to convince unionists (in this paper) that discrimination would not be allowed to take place in modern Ireland, but recent events have shown that this has no substance.

Letters to Editor

In recent days, we have seen part of the Irish Roman Catholic church deny the victims of republican terrorism a memorial to their loved ones in Enniskillen.

We have a play park named after a terrorist found with one of the weapons used to murder at Kingsmill.

The GAA still name their grounds and trophies after republican terrorists and hardly a mention from the Roman Catholic church in Ireland.

We have seen an unbalanced legacy procedure that discriminates against those who bravely faced down the brutal murderers in the IRA, whilst terrorists received pardons and letters of comfort.

The attempt to use the Irish language against unionists, just like what happened in Eire, shows the green agenda war being waged against unionists.

The recent Irish Cup debacle showed the disrespect that many republicans and nationalists have for unionist culture.

The tribalism of Cliftonville supporters, virtually ignored by local TV media, are a reflection of what unionists can expect if the pendulum ever swings the other way.

The behaviour and disrespect of the Republic prime minister and his side kick over ‘Brexit’, and also their disrespect on protocol to come to Northern Ireland, shows the bully boys what they have become.

Maybe they should face down the bullies who forced a hotel in their country to postpone their plans to show the Royal wedding!

There may be so-called unionists who pander to the republican/nationalist view of ‘Brexit’ for their own self-interest.

At this time of attack on the British culture and our position within the United Kingdom, unionists must stand their ground against this aggression.

There is too high a price to pay if we bury our heads in the sand because it is our very identity at stake!

John Mulholland, Doagh