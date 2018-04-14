Unionists need to accept that this is their home, partitioned or not

Further to ‘Time for a unionist debate on negative impacts of Irish unity’ 11 March 2018, on the issue of unionists leaving Northern Ireland in the event of an all Ireland state, I don’t know where unionists could call home.

Some imagine Scotland would be their natural home, but there too there is a strong nationalist movement. In addition they will discover that Scotland is a very different country.

It is much more progressive and liberal than Northern Ireland.

I moved to live in Scotland in early 2009 for different reasons. I thought I would assimilate because of my Scottish ancestry & Scotland’s politics, but I didn’t. Much as I tried, It never felt like home. It was then that I realised I was Irish and missed home. I came home after four years.

I have lived in England too. It is very secular and cosmopolitan where unionists are seen to be as Irish as Gerry Adams. And what if unionism’s bete noir, Jeremy Corbyn, were elected Prime Minister?

I believe many unionists have been here too long to easily move. Some families have been here as long as 500 years. Unionists are not first or second generation colonists who can easily return to the motherland.

Much as many unionists might protest, they are Irish now.

This is their home — partitioned or not - and they need to accept that fact, stop hedging their bets and believing far off fields are greener — pardon the pun.

Willie Methven, Belcoo