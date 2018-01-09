Unionists should not govern with SF

As a victim of IRA/SF terrorism, words fail me to describe how utterly unacceptable, despicable, hurtful, and demeaning the behaviour of [Barry McElduff is], not only to the Kingsmills victims but to all victims of IRA terrorism.

See story here.

While not wanting to detract from McElduff’s hate-filled politics, I was not impressed by DUP MP Emma Pengelly’s attempt to repudiate what he did.

It is facile in the extreme for someone in a party that is breaking its neck to get back into government with the IRA party to say the (welcome) things she did say.

Such double-speak does nothing to encourage unionist voters to take seriously the unionist parties that were and still want to be in government with IRA/SF.

I would urge such unionist parties to demand a radical series of amendments to the law that will result in a voluntary coalition arrangement for NI, instead of resurrecting something that has proved to be a failure from day one.

I would also urge those unionist parties to consider the feelings of the IRA’s victims when decisions about government are being taken, and not to go back into the Assembly or Executive with these IRA destroyers of everything that is good and decent.

The victims of IRA death squads deserve no less and neither does our Province.

Dr J. E. Hazlett Lynch, Co Londonderry