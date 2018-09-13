Unionists who voted to remain in the EU may get a dreaded border running up the Irish Sea and North Channel

The former foreign secretary, The Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP writing in The Mail on Sunday (Sep 9) loosed a Swordfish torpedo in the direction of the UK Brexit plan agreed at Chequers.

The plan was signed off by the prime minister, Theresa May, and lodged with the EU’s negotiator Michel Barnier.

Mr Johnson describes the current UK position as being ‘bent out of shape by a 500lb gorilla. And the reason is simple: Northern Ireland and the insanity of the so-called backstop.’

Monsieur Barnier demands that for frictionless trade between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, then Northern Ireland must remain within the single market and customs union.

For those unionists who voted to remain within the European Union may indeed get their way (including my own constituency MP, Lady Sylvia Hermon) and that is a dreaded border running up the Irish Sea and North Channel, passed Rathlin Island out into the Atlantic Ocean separating us from Great Britain – another tick in the box marked towards Irish unity!

Morrison W Woods, Bangor