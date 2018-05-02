Varadkar visit: ‘Typical’ unionist fury and criticism

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s recent visit to counties Armagh and Down has predictability drawn criticism from DUP MP Jeffrey Donaldson and the fury of former Ulster Unionist Party member John Taylor who referred to Mr Varadkar on social media as a “typical Indian”.

At least Mr Varadkar was lucky it wasn’t snowing as he might have had to fend off some snowballs like two former Taoisigh had to do.

In the absence of any rebuke from mainstream unionism and the House of Lords, one must assume that Mr Taylor’s comments are “typical unionist.”

Tom Cooper, Dublin