Voters on both sides are ahead of the political parties, who are in a time warp

The abortion referendum in the Republic confirmed what we have known for some time, that the Roman Catholic church has lost its grip on Irish politics.

Dublin now has a secular government.

An unrelated study from Queen;s University and University of Ulster has shown that the decline in organised religion and church-going has eroded much of the difference between so-called Protestants and Catholics.

A significant majority of the populace is in no rush towards a united Ireland.

These two developments appear paradoxical. On the one hand unionists need no longer fear the influence of the Catholic church in a united Ireland.

On the other hand nationalists are not clamouring for a border referendum. Both factions are ahead of the political parties, who are stuck in a time warp.

It’s no longer the Union Jack or the Tricolour. It`s the “economy stupid”.

Voters are now increasingly aware of discrepancies in health care, education and welfare on both sides of the border, rather than religious affiliation.

Meanwhile the migrant crisis that is engulfing Europe may consign Brexit to a footnote of history.

Sidney Lowry, Co Down