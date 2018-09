I read the article about bee keeping in your paper (‘Reporter earns beekeeping stripes,’ September 3) and was very surprised to hear Vanessa Drew state that wasps serve no purpose.

Well they do serve a very useful purpose: wasps pollinate vegetation/plants which bees do not.

Nature would be upset if there were no wasps.

I have at least three wasps nests on my property.

I am constantly educating people about the need for wasps.

David Graham, Tarthlogue Road, BT62