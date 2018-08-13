We are trying to tell the story of child Troubles victims and would like to hear from their relatives

We are Joe Duffy and Freya McClements, two journalists and authors who are writing a book which remembers the children — aged 16 and under — who were killed during the period known as the Troubles.

August 14 marks the 49th anniversary of the death of the first child to die in the Troubles when, in 1969, nine-year-old Patrick Rooney was shot dead in his home in Belfast.

It is also the anniversary the death of another child victim, 12-year-old Majella O’Hare.

The following day, the 15th, is the 20th anniversary of the Omagh bombing, which saw eight children and the mother of unborn twins numbered among the 29 dead.

It also marks 49 years since the death of the second child killed in the Troubles, Gerard McAuley, and the anniversary of 13-year-old Joseph McGuinness, who was shot dead in 1976 as he walked to a fish and chip shop with friends.

These are just some of the children’s lives which were lost because of the conflict — a loss which, we are well aware, is felt by their families every day.

The death of any child is a tragedy, and there is no circumstance which can make it any less so. However, many families have told us that what intensifies their loss is that many of the children who were killed have been publicly forgotten.

Incredibly, to date there is no complete list of the children who died, and in many cases there is little or no information about them in the public domain. This is something we hope to address by creating not just a record of each child, but a book which will remember them as the children they were.

To do so, we would like to ask for your readers’ help. We are currently in the process of trying to make contact with the families of all the children killed during the Troubles, both to ensure that the material in the book is correct, and to invite them to share memories and photographs of their loved one.

We are asking relatives — no matter how distant — of children (aged 16 and under) who died as a result of the Troubles to contact us at either of the addresses below.

We will be glad to explain more about the book and, we hope, how you might be able to help with our research.

Thank you.

Joe Duffy and Freya McClements,

Email: childrenofthetroubles@gmail.com

Tel: +44 (0) 7724 005667

Post: Freya McClements

HOLYWELL - DiverseCity Community Partnership, 10-14 Bishop Street, Derry/Londonderry BT48 6PW