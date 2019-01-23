We cannot afford Zimbabwe to become another failed African state

It is totally heartbreaking that Zimbabweans’ prolonged journey of hardships is nowhere near the end, despite ousting Robert Mugabe in November 2017.

The current president Emmerson Mnangagwa has failed to manage Zimbabwe well and prevent violence that left many people injured and some people dead.

Letter to the editor

The situation in Zimbabwe makes me feel totally sick as I expected the country to change for the better instead of becoming a zone of rioting and rotting of the economy.

Zimbabwe is not open for business.

Open mismanagement and butchering its citizens in a gruesome, cruel circumstances.

Mr Mnangagwa should immediately resign and South African president should condemn the situation as the failure of Zimbabwe will create many refugees in South Africa either political refugees or economic refugees.

We cannot afford a failed state in Southern Africa like Somalia.

Tapiwa Muskwe,

London SW4