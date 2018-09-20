We deserve better, not more of same

The clamour to reinstate Stormont in its current dysfunctional form is completely futile.

Those stating that NI deserves better are correct, we do; but not a return to a form of unworkable government which has had crisis after crisis, and costs millions to run whilst our health service and other frontline services are starved of finances and important decisions being made.

It’s high time we faced reality and closed this unworkable experiment and bring in direct rule, and give us the stable governance we deserve.

Councillor Stephen Cooper, TUV, Comber