We hope that Bank Buildings in Belfast city centre is restored

It was a terrible blow to Belfast city centre and the staff of Primark that the Bank Buildings was badly damaged in the severe fire.

The city owes a tremendous thank you to the fire-fighters who fought so well to contain the fire.

After the fire: the burnt out shell of Bank Buildings

We do hope that the façade of the building can be saved for the benefit of the city.

The building was an iconic feature of the city centre and it is very important from both a tourism and retail point of view to the future of our city.

We trust the city council and authorities will do all in their power to aid the restoration of the building for the benefit of all the citizens of Belfast.

Patrick Greer, Secretary to The Belfast Civic Trust