We should not be surprised at hostility to Israel in Ireland

With regard to the story ‘Israelis invited to Belfast after Irish boycott attempts,’ February 7:

As an Israeli living here in Northern Ireland I am very upset at recent event occurring in Dublin, the Dail no less.

Letter to the editor

We should not be surprised that such sentiment are voiced in the Republic.

They have long been known for their anti-Semitic bias, as far back as Eamon de Valera signing the condolence book at the death of Hitler — the only prime minister of the free world to do that.

Ireland closed its doors to some 500 Jewish survivors who were sent back and murdered in Germany. Kindertransport children were denied entry. Northern Ireland took them in and provided help and shelter.

Israel wishes no harm to anyone, not least their Palestinian neighbours.

By boycotting Israeli goods they are harming those Palestinians who live within Israel and those crossing daily to work. Those that should be blamed are the leaders, Hamas and the PLO.

They are the ones pocketing any money coming in. The only time the poor Palestinians see it is if they become suicide bombers when their families are rewarded with $5,000.

They are the ones opposing Peace with Israel they want Israel wiped out, no less.

They don’t want to share — they want it all.

I find this whole episode most distressing, and coming on the heels of the Jewish people the world over commemorating Holocaust Day.

My grandparent, uncles aunts and cousins perished there. I never knew them.

It seems that Israel is the only country in the world to be vilified, especially the United Nations whose majority of countries have the worst records of human rights violations.

Why is it Israel alone blamed for no peace in the region?

It takes two sides to make peace. Israel can not achieve it alone.

Shoshana Appleton, Co Down