Well-versed in callous behaviour

Lines from Mr Watson, in the wake of the McElduff case:

He’s not the first callous Ulsterman,

He’ll hardly be the last.

We’d be naive if we believed

our callous days were past.

The callous walk among us,

They clamour from within.

We’ve got some growing up to do

To shed this jaundiced skin.

We can say that it’s scar tissue,

We can say it’s a disease –

we’re addicted to the knee jerk

But try and still those knees.

For being crass and shallow,

Scoring points off on the cheap;

Will cost us dearly in the end,

And the cost cuts deep.

Neville Watson, Bryansford, Co Down