Westminter’s will overturns that of the people

During the debate in Westminster on the amendment vote (Jan 29) one of the Tory ministers said we didn’t vote for no deal.

As I understood at the time of the referendum ,no deal or deal wasn’t mentioned, it was a simple choice to remain or to leave the EU.

The next day a Labour MP during PM’s questions asked the PM to confirm that she and her government would work to deliver the will of the House (the politicians)!

What is the point of voting if Westminster overturns the will of the people?

Gordon Murdock, Markethill