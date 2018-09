Re Ben Lowry’s article (‘Belfast crowd loved last night of the Proms, but once again was deprived of Rule Britannia,’ September 10):

What a shame that Northern Ireland was — in an apparent act of political bias — denied participation in the climax of this year’s Last Night of the Proms, ie the magnificent performance of Rule Britannia!

The BBC needs to re-think its understanding of inclusiveness.

Cliff Cardwell, Co Londonderry