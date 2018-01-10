Where’s anti-SF outcry from the church leaders?

The shocking video by Barry McElduff with its pointed reference is matched by the deafening silence of the so-called church leaders.

They have had sufficient time to publish their abhorrence yet remain indifferent. Why?

Could it be that they have ceased to abhor the wickedness that is the ethos of Sinn Fein?

Could it be that they reserve their pronouncements only for those political matters that advance their liberal ecumenical agenda?

Could it be that they are so morally bankrupt that offending the real victims of the Troubles is irrelevant to them?

Could it be that the poison of the Eames-Bradley report has never been excised from their veins?

Could it be that their theological fluff has no answer to the real ugliness of the Sinn Fein republican which glories in its hatred?

On an almost weekly basis these ‘churchmen’ gather to pronounce and pontificate yet today they have remained silent. Why?

Rev E T Kirkland, Free Church Continuing, Ballyclare

