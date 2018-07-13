Which Brexit will DUP vote for?

It is becoming more obvious that Theresa May is determined to undermine the will of seventeen million plus British citizens, who voted for Britain to leave the European Union.

Already some high profile members of the British parliament have retracted their support from Theresa May’s “white paper”, where her proposals for Britain’s departure from the European Union are contrary to what the people voted for ie. a clean detachment from the European Union.

Theresa May’s position as prime minister is heavily reliant on support from the DUP, her present position is precarious, hence should the occasion arise, I ask who will the DUP vote for?

The implementation of the Brexit demands, or betray the will of the people, and accept the contorted skulduggery of Theresa May’s white paper?

Harry Stephenson, Kirkubbin