Why can’t the Britons be content with a Union of four?

With the relationship between a government in London and one party in Ireland becoming daily more suspect how can it still be considered acceptable that in a democracy of such standing as the British and with a Union of such prowess one Province of Ireland has a greater say in the conduct of the affairs of the Union than the two nations of Scotland and Wales?

If the Europeans of the mainland can devise a Union with which 27 can be more or less content why can’t the Britons for four?

Richard Ede, Liverpool