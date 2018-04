Politics aside, following the current RHI inquiry on radio and television can be depressing for those of us who cherish the English language.

Sir Patrick Coghlin must cringe as he hears witnesses who had influence and power in our devolved government speak in a manner which would attract penalties if written down in an 11-plus type test.

The teaching of English is just one of many areas where our elected representatives have failed to deliver.

Cliff Cardwell, Co Londonderry