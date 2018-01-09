Words fail me over mockery from MP

Disgust, loathing, revulsion, hatred, dislike, nausea, distaste, aversion, repulsion, outrage, shock, anger, hurt, fury, resentment, wrath, indignation.

There are no words, not even the above, that describe the feelings of the families that are on the receiving end of the mockery actions of Barry McElduff, and also Mairtin O Muilleoir MLA [who retweeted the post].

Proverbs chapter 1, verse 26: says: “I will also laugh at your calamity; I will mock when your fear cometh; When your fear cometh as desolation, and your destruction cometh as a whirlwind; when distress and anguish cometh upon you.

“Then shall they call upon me, but I will not answer; they shall seek me early, but they shall not find me.”

William Brown, Magherafelt