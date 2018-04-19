Yez wuz bate: we don’t need another EU referendum

The dictionary definition of a referendum is: “A general vote by the electorate on a single political question which has been referred to them for a direct decision.”

Isn’t that exactly what we already had in 2016?

The vote was to leave.

But these deluded clamourers for another go are hoping we follow the craven capitulation of the Republic whose first referendum voted against the treaty of Lisbon.

The EU bullies refused to take no for an answer and told them to do it again and this time get the right answer.

And they did, probably influenced in no small part by fear of compromising considerable net receipts of EU largesse.

As second biggest EU net contributor no such financial blackmail can be exerted on the UK. Quite the opposite.

So to Anna Soubry, Chuka Umunna, Gina Miller, and all other the EU lackeys who are such sore losers, I offer as condolence the immortal words of granda when football opponents proved ungracious in defeat: “Yez wuz bate. Awa an hoke.”

Davy Wight, Carrickfergus