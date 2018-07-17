Youth production of Cats promises to be just purr-fect

Rehearsals are well under way at the Millennium Forum for the annual Youth Productions musical of Cats which opens at the North West’s premier venue on July 25 and runs until July 28.

Featuring a cast of the best in young localent, this year’s production will showcase some of the stars of the future in this all singing, all dancing Andrew Lloyd Webber hit show. Some of the participants in previous productions have gone on to successful careers including Dylan Reid (Once The Musical) and Rachel O’Connor (The Voice UK/Lord of the Dance Dangerous Games).

Described by one critic as “a magnificent marriage of words, music, dancing, design and direction” Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats is a magical musical. Tickets are now available from the Box Office on 028 71 264455 or millenniumforum.co.uk for bookings.