Youth suffers second degree burns after being pushed into fire

A young male has suffered second degree burns after being deliberately pushed into a fire in Belfast.

The incident occurred in West Belfast in the early hours of Monday, March 18.

Police at Woodbourne are treating it as a "very serious assault" and have appealed for witnesses.

Officers report that a young male was deliberately pushed into a fire which had been lit by youths at the Springfield Dam.

"The male suspect is described as being approximately 19-years-old, 6 feet and 2 inches in height, thin build with brown hair and a brown beard. As a result of this unprovoked attack, the victim has been left with second degree burns to his hands and back," said police in West Belfast.

"Where you in the area of Springfield Dam on Monday, March 18, 2019 at approximately 1.45 a.m? Do you know of anyone matching this description who may have been in the area at this time?

"If you can help us in any way with our enquiries into this extremely serious assault, please contact Woodbourne Police by calling 101 and quote serial 764 of 19/03/19. Alternatively you can provide any information anonymously by calling 0800 555 111."

The PSNI said it was aware the area was a hotspot for anti-social behaviour in the evenings and at weekends and that its neighbourhood teams were working on this at present.