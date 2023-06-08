Irish League teenager set for a move to Premier League newcomers Luton Town

The 16-year-old City of Armagh High School pupil made his Premiership debut for the Swifts in their final match of the season as they defeated Newry City 2-1 at Stangmore Park in April.

Anderson has represented Northern Ireland’s U17 side, starting in all three of their 2023 European Championship qualifying group games against Malta, Scotland and Czech Republic under manager Gerard Lyttle, who has now joined Jim Magilton in the dugout at Cliftonville.

The forward is the latest Irish League youngster making a move across the water with Luton earning their spot in the top-flight after a dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over Coventry City at Wembley.

Sam Anderson in action for County Armagh' Junior side in the 2022 SuperCupNI

He follows in the footsteps of the likes of Conor Bradley and Darren Robinson who made transfers to Liverpool and Derby County respectively from Dungannon in recent years.

“Today was Sam Anderson’s last official day of school and we wish him well as he embarks on his professional football career,” the City of Armagh High School said on Facebook. “Northern Ireland international player Sam will fly to Luton Town in just a few weeks’ time, where he has signed for the newly promoted Premiership club.

"We wish you well Sam and look forward to following your progress.”

Plenty of people were also offering their support to Anderson ahead of the switch.

Arlene said: “Good luck Sam! You're a star!”

Robert added: “Congratulations young man and very best wishes going forward.”

Audrey said: “Congratulations and good luck on your new adventure Sam.”