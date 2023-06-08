Included in the list for Friday night (June 9), published on the Parades Commission website, are parades in Rathfriland, Magherafelt, Ballinamallard, and Corkley in Co Armagh.

Meanwhile, parades are set to take place in Fivemiletown, Knockloughrim, Dervock, and Lisburn on Saturday night (June 10).

Pride Of the Hill Flute Band is hosting the parade in Rathfriland, Co Down, on Friday night; Dunamoney Flute Band will host the parade in Magherafelt, Co Londonderry; Ballinamallard Accordion Band is hosting the parade in Ballinamallard, Fermanagh; and Corkley Pipe Band will host their annual parade in Corkley, near Keady, in Co Armagh.

Cavanaleck Pipe Band is hosting the parade in Fivemiletown, Tyrone, on Saturday night; Knockloughrim Accordion Band will host their 60th anniversary parade in Knockloughrim, Co Londonderry; Dervock Young Defenders are hosting the parade in Dervock, Co Antrim; and Lambeg Orange and Blue Flute Band will host their annual parade in Lisburn, Co Antrim.

Rathfriland

In Rathfriland, around 35 bands and 1,545 participants will take part in Friday night's parade, hosted by Pride Of the Hill Flute Band, according to the Parades Commission website. The parade gets under way at 7.15pm.

The parade route includes Downpatrick Street, Main Street, Upper Church Square, John Street, The Cut, Newry Road, Newry Street, Lower Church Square.

The bands listed as taking part include:

Pride of the Hill Old Boys Flute Band, Moneyslane Flute Band, Crossgar Young Defenders, South Belfast Young Conquerors, Upper Falls Protestant Boys, Pride Of The Shore, Grallagh Unionist Flute Band, Aughlisnafin Accordion, South down Defenders, Bessbrook True Blues, Ardarragh Accordion, Legananny Accordion, Lambeg Orange and Blue, Gertrude Star, Pride of Ballinran, Annalong Single Star, Star of Down, Markethill Protestant Boys, Kilcluney Volunteers, Drumderg Loyalists, East Belfast Protestant Boys, Corbet Accordion, Downshire Guiding Star, Kinallen Flute Band, Skeogh Flute Band, Loyal Sons of Benagh, Blackskull Orange and Blue, Craigavon Protestant Boys, Portadown True Blues, Portadown Defenders, Quilly True Blues, Brunswick Accordion, Downpatrick Red Hand Defenders, Rising Sons of the Valley, Drumlough Highland Pipe Band, Annahinchago Pipe Band, Moneygore Pipe Band, Benraw Highland Pipe Band, Closkelt Pipe Band, Pride of Knockmore Flute Band, Billy Boys Rathcoole, Ballynahinch Protestant Boys Flute Band, Pride of the Lagan Valley Flute Band.

Magherafelt

In Magherafelt, around 40 bands and 1,500 participants will take part in Friday night's parade, hosted by Dunamoney Flute Band, according to the Parades Commission website. The parade gets under way at 7pm.

The parade route includes Rainey Street Carpark, Rainey Street, Westland Road, Moneymore Road, Queen Street, Market Street, Kirk Avenue, Queens Avenue, Ballyronan Road, Fairhill, King Street, Church Street, Broad Street, Rainey Street, Rainey Street Carpark.

The bands listed as taking part include:

Ballymoughan Flute Band, Aughrim Rose of Derry Accordion Band, Curran Traditional Flute Band, Aughagaskin Flute Band, Megargy Accordion Band, Castledawson Part Music Flute Band, Desertmartin Accordion Band, Knockloughrim Accordion Band, Kilcluney Flute Band, Ballynahinch, Clogher Protestant Boys Flute Band, Cookstown Sons of William, Derryloran Boyne Defenders, Montober Flute Band, Cookstown Grenadiers Flute Band, Gortagilly Flute Band, Maghera Sons of William, Freemand Memorial, Pride of the Bann Coleraine, Ballycraigy Flute Band, Cairncastle Flute Band, Dunaghy Flute Band, Dunloy Accordion Band, East Belfast Protestant Boys, Annaghmore Star and Crown Flute Band, Castledawson First Flute Band, Crown Defenders, Pride of the Maine Flute Band, Blair Memorial, Ballyquin Flute Band Limavady, William King Memorial,Portrush Flute Band, Giant's Causeway Protestant Boys Flute Band, Curley Orange Defenders Flute Band, Armagh True Blues, Donaghadee Flutes & Drums, Gertrude Star Flute Band, Sons of Ulster Randalstown, Boveedy Flute Band, Pride of Knockmore Flute Band, Tobermore Loyalist Flute Band, Pride of the Valley, Newtownards Protestant Boys.

Ballinamallard

In Ballinamallard, around 25 bands and 700 participants will take part in Friday night's parade, hosted by Ballinamallard Accordion Band, according to the Parades Commission website. The parade gets under way at 8pm.

The parade route includes Ballinamallard Football Club, Ennikillen Road, Main Street, Makenny Road, Ballinamallard Primary School, Ballinamallard Primary School, Makenny Road, Main Street, Enniskillen Road, Ballinamallard Football Club.

The bands listed as taking part include:

Ardess Accordian Band, Lisbellaw Accordion Band, Tempo Accordion Band, Aghyaran Accordion Band, Pride of the Birches Accordion Band, Drum Accordion Band, Mullaghboy Accordion Band, Dunloy Accordion Band, Vow Accordion Band, Staffordstown Accordion Band, Knockloughrim Accordion Band, Enniskillen Pipe Band, Derryclavin Pipe Band, Cavanaleck Pipe Band, Trillick Pipe Band, Drumharvey Pipe Band, Barr Pipe Band, Fardross Pipe Band, Killadeas Pipe Band, Ballinamallard Silver Band, Kilskeery Silver Band, Ballyreagh Silver Band, Tempo Silver Band, Irvine Memorial Pipe Band, Maguiresbridge Silver Band, Church Hill Silver Band, Roughan Silver Band, South Fermanagh Flute Band, Enniskillen Fusiliers Flute Band, Defenders of the Rock Flute Band, Magheraveely Flute Band, North Fermanagh Young Defenders Flute Band, Brookeborough Flute Band, Omagh True Blues Flute Band, Blair Memorial Flute Band, Omagh Protestant Boys Flute Band, Pride of the Derg Flute Band, Castlederg Young Loyalists Flute Band, Castlederg Young Loyalists Flute Band Old Boys, South Fermanagh Auld Boys

Corkley

In Corkley, around 12 bands and 300 participants will take part in Friday night's parade, hosted by Corkley Pipe Band, according to the Parades Commission website. The parade gets under way at 7.30pm.

The parade route includes Annvale Road, Corkley Orange Hall.

The bands listed as taking part include:

Knockanin Accordion Band, Drumderg Flute Band, Kilcluney Flute Band, Ballyrea Crown Defenders, Aughnagurgan, Hamiltionbawn Silver, Tullyvallen, Carnagh Accordion Band, Mullaghbrack Accordion, Mavemacullen Accordion Band, John Hunter Accordion Band.

Fivemiletown

In Fivemiletown, around 20 bands and 500 participants will take part in Saturday night's parade, hosted by Cavanaleck Pipe Band, according to the Parades Commission website. The parade gets under way at 8pm.

The parade route includes Edfield way, Main street, Cooneen Road, Nelson Park, Ballylurgan Road, Main Street, Church Road, Edfield Car Park.

The bands listed as taking part include:

Murley Silver, Cooneen Pipe Band, Clabby Pipe Band, Derryclavin Pipe Band, Lisbellaw Accordion Band, Brookeborough Flute Band, Brookeborough Pipe Band, Glenageeragh Pipe Band, Fardross Pipe Band, Dergina Accordian Band, Lisbeg Pipe Band, Lislane Accordion Band, Trillick Pipe Band, Mullinagoagh Pipe Band, Ballygowan Pipe Band, Enniskillen Pipe Band, Feaugh Pipe Band, Loughans Accordion Band, Tempo Silver, South Fermanagh Loyalist Auld Boys, Inver Flute Band, Barr Pipe Band, Blossomhill Pipe Band, Augharonan Pipe Band, Ballinamallard Accordion Band.

Knockloughrim

In Knockloughrim, over 100 bands will take part in Saturday night's parade, hosted by Knockloughrim Accordian Band, according to the Parades Commission website. The parade gets under way at 6.30pm.

The parade route includes Play Park Quarry Road (2/3 bands only), Join main parade at 20:30, Hillhead Road, Village Crossroads, Quarry Road, Ballinacross Road Junction, Quarry Road, Village Cross Roads, Hillhead Road, Knockloughrim Orange Hall.

The bands listed as taking part include:

Dungannon Silver Band, Tamlaghtmore Silver Band, Bruces True Blues Accordion Band, Ballinacross Accordion Band, Curran Flute Band, Castledawson Star and Crown, Castledawson FB, Bellaghy Pipe Band, Maghera Flute Band, Eden Accordion Band, Tamlaght O'Crilly Pipe Band, Kelso Memorial Accordion, Cranny Pipe Band, Ballymoughan Flute Band, Dunamoney, Desertmartin Accordion Band, Aughrim Accordian Band, Aughagaskin, Megargy Accordion Band, Garvagh Pipe Band, Grove Pipe Band, Moneydig Young Defenders Flute Band, Movenis Flute Band, Moneydig Lily Flute Band, Rankin Memorial, Glenkeen Flute Band, Blackhill Accordian Band, Blackhill Flute Band, Tobermore Flute Band, Lisnagrot Accordion Band, Boveedy Flute Band, Ballyronan Accordion Band, Ballyneal Accordion Band, Salterstown Flute Band, Lisnamorrow Flute Band, Moneymore Flute Band, Ballybriest Flower of Heather Flute Band, Gortagilly Flute Band, Moneymore Accordion Band, Ballynenagh True Blues, Ballindrum Pipe Band,Ringsend Pipe Band, Edenderry Pipe Band, Mountfield Pipe Band, Cloughfin Pipe Band,Castlederg Young Loyalists Flute Band, Moyne Pipe Band, South Fermanagh Loyalists, Loughans Accordion Band, Ballinamallard Accordion Band, Lily of the Valley Accordion Band, Ardarragh Accordion Band, Legananny Accordion Band, Mavemacullen Accordion Band, Portadown Defenders, Pride of the Birches, Aughnagurgan Accordian, John Hunter Memorial Accordion Band, Ballymacall True Blues Flute Band, Mulnagore Accordion Band, Derryfubble Accordion Band, David Cuddy Accordian Band, Castlecaulfield Pipe Band, Aughintober Pipe Band, Ballinrees Pipe Band, Ballinteer Flute Band, Freeman Memorial, Pride of the Bann,Upb coleraine, Topp Pipe Band, Rasharkin Pipe Band, Vow Accordian, Ballymaconnelly Flute Band, Eden Accordion Band Rasharkin, Craiganee Accordian Band, Portrush Flute Band, Ardinariff Flute Band, Dungiven Crown Defenders, Star of the Roe Flute Band, Edenmore True Blues, Staffordstown Accordion Band, Randalstown Flute Band, Ballygelly Accordion Band, Killycoogan Accordian Band, Killycoogan Independent Accordian, Killyless Accordion Band, Caheney Flute Band, Milltown Accordion Band, Dunloy Accordion Band, Dunaghy Accordion Band, Dunaghy Flute band,Drumaheagles Young Defenders, Ballyrashane Flute Band, Castlewelland Victoria Accordion, Star Knockagh Accordion Band, Ardbarron Accordian Band, Bushside Ind. Flute Band, Lavin Flute Band, Cookstown Sons of William, Derryloran Boyne Defenders, Montober Flute Band, Magheraglass Flute Band, Drumnacross Flute Band, Mullabrack Accordion Band, Pride of the Mainie Flute Band, Mulnahunch Accordion Band, Ballygowan Pipe Band, Queen Elizabeth Pipe Band, Parkinson Accordion Band, Kells Water Flute Band, Sir George White Flute Band.

Dervock

In Dervock, around 25 bands and 1000 participants will take part in Saturday night's parade, hosted by Dervock Young Defenders, according to the Parades Commission website. The parade gets under way at 8.30pm.

The parade route includes MacArthur Avenue, Knock Road, Castlecatt Road, Toberdoney Road, Carncullagh Road, Orange Hall.

The bands listed as taking part include:

Dunloy Accordion Band, Pride of the Hill Carnmoney Flute Band, Markethill Protestant Boys, Steeple Young Defenders Flute Band, Pride of the Village Coagh, Craiganee Accordion, Ulster Protestant Boys Coleraine, Pride of the Park Armoy, Benvarden Flute Band, Ballymaconnelly Flute Band, Ladyhill Flute Band, Ballyquinn Flute Band, Cairncastle Flute Band, Ballyclare Protestant Boys, Pride of the Bann Coleraine, Freeman Memorial, Dunaghy, Tullaghans, Drumaheagles Flute Band, Dunamoney, Garryduff Flute Band, Bushside Flute Band, Silver Plains, Giants Causeway, Pride of the Orange Flute Band, Ahoghill Loyal Sons of Ulster, Ahoghill Loyal Sons of William, Glenhugh, Craigywarren, Lisnamurrican, Kells Sons of William, Moneydig, Movenis, Portrush Sons of Ulster Flute Band, Pride of the Orange and Blue Flute Band, Vow Accordion Band.

Lisburn

In Lisburn, around 31 bands and 2,000 participants will take part in Saturday night's parade, hosted by Lambeg Orange and Blue Flute Band, according to the Parades Commission website. The parade gets under way at 7.30pm.

The parade route includes Alexander Avenue *Feeder*, Graham Street, Sloan Street, Laganbank Road, Bridge Street, Market Square, Linehall Street, Laganbank Road Carpark, Linenhall Street *Main Parade*, Laganbank Road, Bridge Street, Market Square South, Market Square, Market Street, Smithfield Street, Market Place, Chapel Hill, Governors Road Roundabout, Chapel Hill, Bow Street, Market Square North, Railway Street, Lisburn Orange Hall.

The bands listed as taking part include: