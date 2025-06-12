34 per cent of those who skip breakfast do so because they don’t have enough time in the morning | Shutterstock

A quarter of Brits skip breakfast most days – with lack of options, limited time, and a preference for a bigger lunch among the reasons why.

A poll of 2,000 adults found 34 per cent of those who skip breakfast do so because they don’t have enough time in the morning.

While 13 per cent go without because they opt to have a large lunch instead and 12 per cent because they have nothing in their cupboards to eat.

And when they don’t manage to eat first thing, on average they won’t eat until midday.

However, 43 per cent are less likely to avoid breakfast at the weekends, with 29 per cent of those eat breakfast admitting they like to go all out at that time of the week.

This is especially the case for Millennials (44 per cent) who do this more than any other generation – just ahead of Gen Zs (35 per cent).

A spokesperson for McDonald's UK, which commissioned the research and has launched its first-ever Breakfast Saver Menu trial across 332 restaurants, featuring Sausage Sandwich and Saver Bacon Roll options, said: “It’s widely regarded as the most important meal of the day, yet it often gets neglected.

“This is understandable as we might wake up with good intentions only for them to fall by the wayside.

“Life moves fast – especially it seems, first thing in the morning when you need to get out and away without delay.”

Jordan North and Chris Stark at the launch of the McDonald's Saver Breakfast | Anthony Devlin/PinPep

It emerged that 57 per cent have woken up intending to have breakfast but fail to do so.

Again, lack of time is a factor (47 per cent), along with not feeling hungry (34 per cent), not wanting what’s in their cupboards (14 per cent).

As many as 37 per cent eat the same thing for breakfast everyday – with 28 per cent enjoying a variety.

However, 44 per cent ‘like’ the idea of switching things up.

Overall, the most popular options are cereal (48 per cent), toast (47 per cent), and fruit (26 per cent).

And the overwhelming majority of those who eat breakfast enjoy it – with 47 per cent of the opinion it’s the most important meal of the day.

While 43 per cent went as far as describing their meal choices as ‘exciting’, although 47 per cent feel differently, describing their go-to breakfasts as ‘not exciting.’

Carried out through OnePoll, the research found 58 per cent typically have breakfast at home but 22 per cent ‘crave’ a breakfast they can’t make at home.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s UK added: “Breakfast doesn’t have to be something you mindlessly eat just for the sake of it.