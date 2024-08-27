Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Britpop fans are rejoicing as Oasis are reuniting for their first tour in 16 years and will play shows in London, Manchester, Dublin, Cardiff and Edinburgh in 2025.

It was back in 1991 that Oasis formed under the name of Rain, the then line-up included singer Chris Hutton, bassist Paul McGuigan, guitarist Paul Arthurs and drummer Tony McCarroll. The band became Oasis when Liam Gallagher replaced Chris Hutton, Liam’s brother Noel offered to be the band’s songwriter after the band played their first gig at the Boardwalk Club back in Manchester in August 1991.

When it comes to Liam and Noel Gallagher’s personal lives, it would seem that their exes have dominated the headlines as much or if not more so than their music and brotherly squabbles. Liam’s first wife was actress Patsy Kensit, who was the frontwoman of 1980s pop group Eighth Wonder and she went on to star in Holby City and EastEnders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Gallagher married Patsy Kesnit on 7 April 1999 and they divorced three years later. Liam Gallagher has also been married to former All Saints singer Nicole Appleton, the couple wed at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on Valentine's Day in 2008. Liam and Nicole Appleton divorced six years later.

Whilst Liam Gallagher has been married to Patsy Kensit and Nicole Appleton, Noel was first married to Meg Matthews and then Sara MacDonald (Photo by Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liam Gallagher is now engaged to Debbie Gwyther and according to reports, she has been instrumental in the comeback of Oasis. Debbie and Liam was an artist manager at London firm Quest but began working as Liam’s personal assistant back in 2013.

Liam proposed to Debbie whilst on holiday on the Amalfi coast back in 2019 and he told The Mirror that “She was a breath of fresh air, man. She sorted me right out. Me and her like to do the same things, like having a drink. We like having a laugh. I’ve met my match, I’ve met my soulmate. It’s good because the kids love her, the lads love her."

Liam Gallagher and Debbie were due to get married on Lake Como but they had to postpone their nuptials as Liam was recovering from surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it comes to Noel Gallagher, he married Meg Matthews in 1997 and she was reportedly the inspiration behind Oasis’s track, Wonderwall. The couple split in 2001.

Noel met his second wife, Sara MacDonald at Ibiza club Space in 2000 and he told Radio 4 presenter Kirsty Young back in 2015 that "You know, I never believed in love at first sight or that soulmate thing until I met her."