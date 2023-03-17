King Charles III coronation: Big screens to go up in 30 locations across UK - see if your area makes the list
The coronation of King Charles III will see 30 screens going up across the UK so the public can watch the historic occasion - see if your area is on the list
The government has announced 30 big screens will be erected in locations around the UK so people can watch King Charles III’s coronation in May, almost 70 years after the coronation of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Officials are set to spend more than £1 million to ensure thousands have the chance to gather together to watch the historic event, with screens to go up in all four nations of the UK.
Culture secretary Lucy Fraser said the coronation, set to be held at Westminster Abbey will be a ‘momentous occasion’ - with world leaders to descend on London to watch the ceremony.
Ms Frazer said: “The Coronation will be a magical moment that brings people together to celebrate the best of Britain over a special weekend in May. These big screens, in major locations in towns and cities in the four nations of the UK, will make it easier for everyone to take part and have a memorable experience to mark this exciting and historic event.”
As well as the screens going up on the day for thousands to watch the coronation in public, councils will also be hosting their own community events to mark the day, as well as a ‘coronation concert’ on Sunday, May 7.
Full list of confirmed locations hosting screens for the Coronation:
North West
- Piccadilly Gardens, Manchester
- Parliament Square, Oldham
North East
- Sunderland (multiple locations across the city TBC)
- Newcastle Upon Tyne (Location TBC)
- Northumberland (Location TBC)
- Darlington Market Square, Darlington
Yorkshire and Humber
- City Hall, Hull
- Trinity Market, Hull
- City Park, Bradford
- Piece Hall, Halifax
- St Peter’s Parish Church, Huddersfield
- Dewsbury Library, Dewsbury
- Millenium Square, Leeds
- Pontefract Castle, Wakefield
- Peace Gardens, Sheffield
- Glass Works, Barnsley
South West
- Bristol Cathedral, Bristol
- Bristol and Bath Science Park, Bristol
- Lower Gardens, Bournemouth
- Baiter Park, Poole
- The Quomps, Christchurch
- Plymouth (location TBC)
South East
- Jubilee Square, Brighton
- London (location TBC)
Midlands
- Centenary Square, Birmingham
- Broadgate, Coventry
- Himley Hall, Dudley
- Sandwell Valley Showground, Sandwell
- The Core, Solihull
- Derby Cathedral, Derby
- Smithfield, Hanley City Centre, Stoke-on-Trent
- Nottingham (location TBC)
- De Montfort University, Leicester
Wales
- Cardiff Castle, Cardiff
Scotland
- Location TBC
Northern Ireland
- Belfast City Hall, Belfast