New research reveals Britain as a nation of ravers and the top twenty tunes guaranteed to get the country dancing

New research reveals we’re a nation of ravers with 60% of parents missing child free clubbing and 67% admitting to re-creating their dancing days by hitting the floor with their kids in the kitchen. And they’re not alone, as demand is booming for daytime clubbing events and family raves with searches increasing 53% in the last two years alone.

TUI’s popular family hotel brand, Holiday Villages, delved into Brits dancing habits as part of a re-vamp of its summer entertainment programme leading to the launch of new family rave nights and a neon fuelled ‘Little Ravers’ event for under 3s.

As well as a love for raving in the kitchen, the research revealed that half the nation are wannabe DJs, admitting to having self-DJ’d their own kitchen discos. And the tunes they are most likely to be spinning on the home decks include a playlist fusing club classics from Daft Punk and Fatboy Slim with pop favourites from ABBA and Queen, with the nation’s top 20 family floor fillers revealed as:

SNAP! - Rhythm is a Dancer (28%)

ABBA - Dancing Queen (27%)

Bruno Mars - Uptown Funk (24%)

Queen - Don’t Stop Me Now (20%)

Fat Boy Slim - Right Here Right Now (19%)

Daft Punk - One More Time (18%)

Danzel - Pump It Up! (18%)

Daft Punk - Get Lucky (16%)

S Club 7 - Reach for the Stars (16%)

Beyonce - Single Ladies (16%)

AQUA - Barbie Girl (15%)

Stardust - Music Sounds Better with You (15%)

Whitney Houston - I Wanna Dance with Somebody (15%)

Darude - Sandstorm (14%)

Rick Astley - Never Gonna Give You Up (10%)

Phats & Small – Turn Around (Hey What’s Wrong With You) (10%)

Crystal Waters – Gypsy Woman (9%)

The Shapeshifters – Lola’s Theme (8%)

Van Halen - Jump (8%)

Madonna - Like a Prayer (6%)

25 years on from the release of One More Time, the iconic dance music duo, Daft Punk is the only artist to appear twice with 6th and 8th spots and is also in the top five acts we’d like to guest DJ our kitchen discos, along with David Guetta, Fatboy Slim, Calvin Harris and Avicii.

To celebrate, Holiday Village Seaview Ibiza is claiming the last weekend of July as the official Ibiza family opening weekender, with a very special guest DJ act headlining the new Ibiza Sunsets night on 26th July – a talented pair of pre-teens performing as the world’s newest tribute act … Half Punk.

Two of the UK’s brightest new crop of young DJs, Half Punk, has already honed an iconic look and will preside over the decks in their debut, playing the top 20 bangers as voted by the British public.

Holiday Villages’ Product & Proposition Manager Natalie Johnson is delighted to be launching the careers of Half Punk and unleashing a new programme of raves to unite families on the dance floor on holiday. She explains: “We’ve totally re-vamped our entertainment programme this summer based on customer research which showed a massive demand for high energy themed nights, like our new Ibiza Sunsets and Neon Nights events. They will have a pumped-up vibe, with vibrant staging and lighting, face paints, lots of neon and feature DJ sets, live performances with dance floor action at their heart. And we’ve got something for ravers of all ages with a new Little Ravers event at Holiday Villages’ creches.

“Half Punk is the perfect act to kick off the peak summer season and we’re delighted to reveal them to the world today, although they’ll be keeping their identities hidden… for now. We can’t wait to see them in action in Ibiza.”

As the summer season approaches, with 54 million Brits currently planning their family holiday getaways, the research also showed that for one in five parents, the nostalgia of holidays from their youth inspires what they are looking for from their own family sunshine break. What is more, for 73% of families, tearing up the dance floor is when they feel they have the most fun together, so it is little wonder that 44% of family holidaymakers prioritise fun party activities when planning their vacation.

So, move over Super Clubs - Holiday Villages are set to be the hottest venues this summer.

Ibiza Sunsets, Neon Nights and Little Ravers will feature at all eight Holiday Villages locations across the summer, along with more chilled-out activities like movie nights.