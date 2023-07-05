The Great War looms closer for Taylor Swift fans as Ticketmaster gets to send access codes to thousands. After months of waiting and watching from afar international swifties finally got the news they were waiting for when Taylor announced she is taking her show all over the world. However, with that comes the stress of actually getting tickets.

In order to have the best snow of getting tickets, thousands of fans had to register in advance with Ticketmaster before June 22 with the queue’s reach an hour wait just to register.

Ticketmaster stressed that tickets for the Eras tour will be provided on a first come first serve basis which means those who registered in advance may still not receive an on-sale code. Lucky fans will receive an email including timing details and a link to where the on-sale will occur, and your unique, non-transferable access code.

International swifties know All Too Well just how hard it is going to be to get tickets to see their favourite artist after seeing US fans go through great lengths to get them. In regards to the US Eras tour, Live Nation chairman, Greg Maffei, said “We could have filled 900 stadiums.” The ticket site recorded selling over two million tickets in one day as 14 million were onsite trying to checkout.

Buzz Bingo revealed that, based on each stadium’s capacity across all confirmed shows, there are an estimated 750,076 tickets available for the tour, leaving over 2.1 million fans without tickets (75%). A predicted 2.9 million fans will be trying to obtain tickets in the UK, based on Ticketmaster data of how many people tried to get tickets to the 2023 tour in the US.

So, when can fans expect to receive their Ticketmaster code for the Era’s tour? Here’s everything you need to know.

When will Ticketmaster send Taylor Swift codes out?

Today (July 5) Ticketmaster will be contacting fans to let them know whether they have received an “on-sale code”.

Taylor Swift UK Eras Tour - how to get tickets

General sales will take place on different days, depending on which city you plan to visit for The Eras Tour.

US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs onstage on the first night of her "Eras Tour" at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on March 31, 2023. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

London dates - July 18

Edinburgh dates - July 19

Liverpool and Cardiff dates - July 20

On each date, tickets will go on sale at 2pm. To register for general sale, visit the Taylor Swift website.

Taylor Swift UK Eras Tour dates

The UK dates and stadium capacity numbers confirmed are: