Some of the biggest discounts we’ve seen since Amazon Prime Day have just been applied to a range of top Ninja products

Decent discounts on Ninja products do pop up from time to time, but the latest Amazon Ninja deals are among the best we've seen since Prime Day back in July.

UK foodies can't get enough of Ninja appliances, with their air fryers among the most popular purchases, but to buy the best in the business, you need to pay a premium.

Take the Ninja Foodi Max, for example. It's a dual zone air fryer with a 9.5-litre capacity through its two drawers and it's always been one of Ninja's best sellers.

Usually, you pay £249.99 for this top-spec air fryer, but Amazon has a limited-time deal on, taking the price down to just £169.99. And the best bit is it's available in an exclusive black and copper colour.

However, if you don't fancy the copper and black colour scheme, you can save even more. The standard silver and black version is priced at £139.99 - and that really is a bargain.

For even more versatility there's the Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker, or the Foodi Max Multi Cooker, and these both have more than 30% knocked off their prices.

It's worth bearing in mind that you can save even more on the Speedi if you don't choose the copper version. The standard black and grey one is just £129. It might not look as pretty, but it's a 44% saving.

Barbecue season is drawing to a close in the UK, so it's no surprise to see a decent discount on the Ninja Woodfire Pro Connect electric barbecue. It was a huge seller over the summer, especially after it was championed by David Beckham, and it's now selling for £349 - down from the usual £449.99.

Ninja caused quite a stir this year by almost literally turning air fryer design on its head with the Double Stack, which has vertical drawers. It's been hot property since its launch, but that hasn't stopped Amazon knocking 15% off its price. It's now £229.99.